Peek Inside Harry Styles' Luxe Beverly Hills Home

We can now add real-estate dealings to One Direction's list of accomplishments. According to Trulia, Harry Styles, one of the most-beloved band members, recently sold his 3,000-square-foot Beverly Hills home (at a loss!).
Styles purchased the impressive five-bed, three-and-a-half-bath home for $4 million back in February 2014; last month, he sold it for $3.175 million. We hope handsome Harry wasn't too disappointed. No word on where he's moving now, though bandmate Niall Horan just dropped $4 million on a five-bedroom Hollywood Hills home, Trulia reports. Maybe Styles will stay with his 1D bud for a bit? Anyway, let's take a look inside Style's luxurious former abode, ahead.
