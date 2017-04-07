Harry Styles Got The Best Birthday Gift Ever From Adele

Harry Styles' new single, "Sign of the Times," is slated for release tomorrow. We're not exaggerating when we say it may be the most hotly anticipated cut of the year. As part of his press tour for the song, Styles will appear alongside Nick Grimhaw on BBC Radio 1's breakfast show tomorrow, but we have a preview of their exchange courtesy NME and Cosmo UK.
Styles revealed that he got a pretty good 21st birthday present from Adele. Her record 21 sold 25.3 million copies, so she felt she should pass on a little luck to young Styles.
“I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck,” she told him upon presenting him with a signed copy.
“I was like geez,” Styles told Grimshaw. “I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”
He also says that he's single and has been for a while
"I haven’t dated in a long time really because I went away to do the movie then did the album, so I haven’t in a while," Harry told Grimshaw. "I have a couple of candles left still though."
Not only that, but he doesn't even really know how to date.
"I feel like with all of the stuff, how people date now, with all online stuff I feel like you can do that [Google] with anyone really if you’re looking at someone’s profile before seeing them, it’s kinda the same," he said. "I used to [research dates], then I said I’m not going to do that anymore, it’s impossible to go in without a perception of someone and you’ve never met them, and I started feeling like that was wrong and weird."
Strange stuff. It's easy to forget that celebrities don't lead a life composed entirely of wine and roses. Still, we're sure that Styles needn't be single for long if he doesn't want to be.
