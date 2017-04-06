The Chipotle For Skin Care Just Launched At Ulta

When Chipotle launched its slow fast food model, a thousand iterations followed (sushi, pizza, and pasta among them). So it's no surprise that beauty would eventually get in on the game as well. And SheaMoisture's new service, available exclusively at Ulta, might just be the coolest approach we've seen.
Beauty Hack is a three-step system that allows you to DIY blends for your face, body, and hair. It's basically like the Chipotle of skin care, just without the long lines and annoying upcharge for guac — well, almost.
First you choose your base: a sugar scrub, body cream, body and hair cleanser, body oil, or a mask (Aztec bentonite clay or Moroccan rhassoul clay). Then, you choose your oil booster: either avocado, sunflower, macadamia, coconut, or grapeseed oils or raw shea butter. (So, yes, technically the avocado oil is extra — $9.99 to be exact.) Then, you finish with a natural fragrance. Your options are rose, frankincense and myrrh, lavender and wild orchid, lemongrass, as well as olive and green tea oils.
The best part is, you can opt to skip an additional oil or fragrance — or choose to use one oil in two bases (say, a sugar scrub and a body oil). From there, you're on your own to put it together. And while SheaMoisture provides handy recipes online, the true fun is in coming up with your own concoction.
With so many choices, it was tough for a painfully indecisive person like me to pick which route I wanted to go. Since I was experimenting in the morning, though, I knew I didn't have time to play around with scrubs or clay or cleanser. So, I chose the body moisturizer base ($8.99) with avocado oil ($9.99) because Lupita Nyong'o moisturizes with it. (I basically want to be Lupita Nyong'o, so that one was a no-brainer.) And since I typically opt for floral perfumes, I knew that rose oil ($3.99) was the right scent for me. In total, it came to $23, but that's for a cream that will last me at least two months, with plenty of other options to try.
Per the instructions, I combined about three tablespoons of the body moisturizer with one tablespoon of the avocado oil, mixing it in a small wooden bowl. I added two drops of rose oil, and slathered my custom blend on my skin. The finish was buttery-smooth and so hydrating, and the rose wasn't too overpowering, either. Since my skin gets super dry when it's cold, I layered my Beauty Hack blend over my normal Aveeno lotion because I'm not trying to be out here looking ashy. But the next day, I used my custom blend on its own and I was perfectly moisturized and melanated. See? The extra avo is always worth it.
