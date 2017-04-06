The Chipotle For Skin Care Just Launched At Ulta

Per the instructions, I combined about three tablespoons of the body moisturizer with one tablespoon of the avocado oil, mixing it in a small wooden bowl. I added two drops of rose oil, and slathered my custom blend on my skin. The finish was buttery-smooth and so hydrating, and the rose wasn't too overpowering, either. Since my skin gets super dry when it's cold, I layered my Beauty Hack blend over my normal Aveeno lotion because I'm not trying to be out here looking ashy. But the next day, I used my custom blend on its own and I was perfectly moisturized and melanated. See? The extra avo is always worth it.