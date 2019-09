The Chipotle For Skin Care Just Launched At Ulta

With so many choices, it was tough for a painfully indecisive person like me to pick which route I wanted to go. Since I was experimenting in the morning, though, I knew I didn't have time to play around with scrubs or clay or cleanser. So, I chose the body moisturizer base ($8.99) with avocado oil ($9.99) because Lupita Nyong'o moisturizes with it . ( I basically want to be Lupita Nyong'o , so that one was a no-brainer.) And since I typically opt for floral perfumes, I knew that rose oil ($3.99) was the right scent for me. In total, it came to $23, but that's for a cream that will last me at least two months, with plenty of other options to try.