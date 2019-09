We're SHOCKED At How Easy It Is To Make These Flower Letters

It's wedding season — cue the sound of a thousand hands meticulously cutting a thousand flowers with wire-cutters to fashion them into pretty projects. You may think all that DIY stuff is too labor-intensive for you, and we totally get it. But when we saw these cursive flower letters from design site Oh Happy Day! , we just had to investigate how to make them. After all, we've been seeing floral walls, backdrops, and lettering popping up everywhere. ( Kimye , could it be all your fault?)