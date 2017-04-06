Alec Baldwin's Beef With Producer Dana Brunetti Just Got Uglier

@TatianaSiegel27 @DanaBrunetti @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am And Hollywood producers like Brunetti never do anything shady or unethical?— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Name something I've done shady or unethical, Alec. You lied, face it, admit it and move on. I'm not afraid of bullies like you.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am SAG rules require releases for scenes involving physical contact with minors. I take you have a copy of that?— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am If required, I'm sure there is one. But really, are you going to continue to deny that you didn't know she was 16?? I'll bury you.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I was told she was 16 by her hairdresser. At the end of the shoot.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
You're already buried.
@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am You're a fool. She just came off a movie called 13!! Do I need to bring in the other crew to vouch that you knew?? @NickGuthe wanna weigh in— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Produce the union required release form and your problems are over.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
For now.
@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am As the president of the Film Actors Guild, you should be able to easily access them. #TeamAmerica— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Dana, produce the releases, you Hollywood zombie, and you're all good— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I'm sure SAG has them. Contact them. You're the one maligning me and will need to defend and retract your lies.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Look at it as good publicity for that stunning work of yours on 50 SHADES OF GRAY— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Look at it as good publicity for your book of lies that you have already admitted wasn't properly vetted.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017