Story from Entertainment News

Alec Baldwin's Beef With Producer Dana Brunetti Just Got Uglier

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
It looks like Alec Baldwin and film producer Dana Brunetti won't be making amends anytime soon.
Baldwin's memoir, Nevertheless, was released this week. It's garnered a lot of press because of the star's claims about an indie movie he made more than a decade ago called Mini's First Time.
The film featured an affair between a stepfather and his stepdaughter, and Nikki Reed co-starred alongside Baldwin. The actors shot sex scenes together that didn't involve nudity, but in his book, Baldwin wrote that he didn't know Reed was 16 when the movie was filmed — a claim that Mini's First Time producer Dana Brunetti has staunchly denied.
Advertisement
"I was 47, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was," Baldwin wrote in his memoir. "When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different."
Brunetti sent a tweetstorm on Tuesday detailing just why he didn't buy Baldwin's story. Brunetti also told The Hollywood Reporter that "he totally knew how old she was," referring to Baldwin and Reed.
On Wednesday, Baldwin responded to Brunetti's tweets, defending his memoir and attacking Brunetti's work on Fifty Shades of Grey, another film on which Brunetti served as a producer.
Brunetti welcomed Baldwin's complaints, though. "Name something I've done shady or unethical, Alec," Brunetti tweeted on Wednesday. "You lied, face it, admit it and move on. I'm not afraid of bullies like you."
The conversation about the Screen Actors' Guild went on for more tweets than the above — you can see the full interaction on Twitter. Baldwin ended things by mentioning Fifty Shades. But Brunetti had a comeback there, too.
At this rate, we might just have the subject matter for the next season of Feud.
A rep for Baldwin declined to comment on this story.
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series