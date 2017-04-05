This Producer Says Alec Baldwin Knew His Sex Scene Co-Star Was Underage

(1) My first indie film was Mini's starring @AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn't mind https://t.co/aZ3KyeIiyC— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(2) in fact @NikkiReed_I_Am was 1 of 4 actresses @AlecBaldwin had approved and her being the only 1 of those 4 repped by HIS own agency CAA.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(3) the only time @AlecBaldwin ever yelled at me was on the phone and it was about one of the producers who worked with the financier.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(4) The films director @NickGuthe said "We liked the idea that b/c it meant we couldn't be pressured into shooting scenes w/nudity"— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(5) continued... "which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of character we were dealing with."— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(6) but to @AlecBaldwin's benefit, he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book?— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(7) And I have just received 3 other message from crew and other producer stating that he knew how old @NikkiReed_I_Am was during filming.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(8) if @AlecBaldwin had simply said in his book he didn't know @NikkiReed_I_Am's age, I would let it go.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(9) however to say that when he found out after filming he yelled at the producers (I being 1 on the film) makes it out to seem we did wrong— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(10) So to summarize, @AlecBaldwin knew NikkiReed_I_Am was 16, didn't find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(11) UNLESS @AlecBaldwin saw @KevinSpacey some event after and yelled at him?? Though that would be wrong too, because again, Alec knew.— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
Well, the least @AlecBaldwin / @ABFalecbaldwin could do is send us a signed copy of the book with an apology inside. https://t.co/kQaHbego0x— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
If Alec wanted to lie, fine, but to then to throw us under the bus while doing so? Not on my watch. https://t.co/N2s8auQEyX— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017