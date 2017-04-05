Story from Entertainment News

This Producer Says Alec Baldwin Knew His Sex Scene Co-Star Was Underage

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock.
Alec Baldwin is back in the public eye, and it's not for a good reason. One detail from his new memoir, Nevertheless, has been making the rounds in various media outlets, and it's not great.
In the book, Baldwin wrote that he didn't know how old his costar Nikki Reed was when filming the indie movie Mini's First Time in 2006. The film, a drama about a stepfather's affair with his stepdaughter, features sex scenes between Baldwin and Reed's characters.
"I was 47, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was," Baldwin wrote. "When I found out, just as we finished, that she was 17, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different."
But Dana Brunetti, who served as a producer on Mini's First Time, sent a series of tweets on Tuesday disputing Baldwin's claims. Brunetti alleged that Baldwin knew how old Reed was before the film had wrapped. He also dismissed Baldwin's notion that he "flipped out," saying the only time the actor yelled at him was about a separate issue.
Brunetti also tweeted that other crew members from the film corroborated his claims that Baldwin knew Reed's age during filming.
Brunetti then proposed that Baldwin should send the Mini's First Time producers a signed copy of the memoir, along with an apology.
On Wednesday, he doubled down on the tweets, sharing a Hollywood Reporter article that cited him as a source about Baldwin's memoir and the claims. "If Alec wanted to lie, fine, but to then to throw us under the bus while doing so? Not on my watch," Brunetti tweeted.
"It's a lie," Brunetti told The Hollywood Reporter. "I read it and was like, 'What the f***. Of course he totally knew how old she was. That's why there’s no nudity in the movie. He knew before we even cast the movie. I think he's been method acting Trump too much and he doesn’t know the difference between fake news anymore."
Evan Astrowsky, another producer of Mini's First Time, also told The Hollywood Reporter that "what Alec says happened is not accurate."
"We were on set every day. The thing that Alec must remember is that Mini, played by Nikki, is a sophomore in high school. I don't know what else to say, except Alec, watch the movie." Astrowsky told The Hollywood Reporter. "As for yelling at us after the movie, it absolutely never happened."
Plus, Nick Guthe, the film's writer and director, told The Hollywood Reporter, "On the set, Nikki, being 16, would often speak quickly the way teenagers do, and Alec asked me about that at times because he had trouble understanding her, and I would remind him, 'She's 16.'"
A rep for Baldwin declined to comment on this story. Refinery29 has reached out to a rep for Brunetti and will update this story if we obtain a response.
