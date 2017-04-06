#IHAVEEMBRACED THIS BODY. This soft tummy, these dimpled thighs, these jiggling arms, this bare face. All the parts I never thought I could. Because I realised couldn't spend any more of my life seeing my body as the enemy, instead of my home. ? · A few months ago I saw the body positive documentary Embrace by Taryn Brumfitt of @bodyimagemovement and I fucking loved it. I mean, I was crying within the first 15 minutes, but I still loved it ? who else has seen it? I wanted to take my own #ihaveembraced picture to keep spreading the Embrace love - this isn't a sponsored or paid post or anything like that, I just think it's important to support bopo projects and this film really hit me in the feels! "Darling girl, don't waste a single day of your life being at war with your body... Just embrace it." ????? P.s. I totally cheated and added the writing on this after because the one I wrote was a mess, no shame in my Paint game ?

