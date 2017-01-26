Here's to another year of belly roll appreciation, cellulite celebration, and unapologetic self love. I refuse to make any resolutions to shrink myself. I refuse to see my reflection as a problem that needs fixing. I refuse to spend another year at war with my body. If you didn't conquer body love in 2016, that's okay. Because I believe in you so damn much, and I hope that this year you realise how powerful you truly are, how perfect your body really is, and how WORTHY you are of self love, exactly as you are. Here's to leaving self hatred behind and embracing our magic in 2017 ✨I'll be right here, cheering on every single one of you. And I am forever grateful to those of you who cheer for me too. Sending you all so much love! ????? Undercrackers are @freyalingerie ?
No shame in this belly game ?????? because GUESS WHAT? Our bodies stretch when we move!! ? Our skin folds and rolls and squishes when we sit down, and when we dance, and when we do yoga on the floor of our bedrooms. Our bodies aren’t made of plastic - they’re not meant to look the same every minute of every day. And you KNOW WHAT ELSE? ?? You don’t need to be a fitness model to wear a sports bra. You don’t need to have a flat stomach to stretch and feel movement in your body. You don’t need to use your current body as “motivation” for your “goal body.” You don’t need a “goal body” period. ?? You are enough as you are, right now, because the real you is good enough. #embracethesquish #recoveryispossible #selfloveisthebestlove #lovemyshape
HAPPY NEW YEAR! Here's to another year of love, smiles and bad assery! ???? Starting my account was the greatest thing I've ever done for myself. From the bottom of my heart I thank myself for biting the bullet and making Selfloveclubb and I thank you all for making this an amazing experience❤ I want to thank 2016 Milly for making it through, surviving and helping others. I want to thank 2016 Milly for being strong, resilient and pushing through the bad days. And lastly I want to thank 2016 Milly for allowing love into her life, for allowing herself to feel worthy enough, you rock Milly. All I want for 2017 is to carry on striving and being a bad ass/pushing forward in the fight to change the world with Bopo love, self care and mental health awareness. What do you want to thank your 2016 self for? Stay safe lovelies and enjoy your night ❤?❤
? What do you hope to learn internally about yourself and body positivity this year? ? I hope to learn how best to take care of myself when faced with my body changing. My double jaw surgery is going to be a huge step and moment in my life. My changing face will be a journey I am ready to take on. (Jaw surgery is for health reasons tooth decay and bone density as well as migraines. So the cosmetic change will be something I have to endure to reap the health benefits... it's a weird road I am on with that. Lots of introspection ahead). #chooselifewarrior
Words for all us bopo warriors ✨ It gets easier, but that doesn't mean to hard stuff still doesn't come. In waves, in moments we may drown in ourselves, in the bodies we try to keep from sinking. We may still have voids. Big voids, the one that creates a lightness so heavy we must fill it obsessively and violently to feel whole. We may still find weakness in our strength. We will catch ourselves lying to protect our truth. In moments where our bodies are only masks for our secrets. The secrets we thought we burned and tossed, but they found a way combed in us. We will have moments like these. And we will choose to fight them until our hearts say no. A fight that we live to love for the benefits of eternal freedom tantalize every inch of our soul. Honour your fight, that soldier inside you, she sleeps only when all is well again. And all will be well again, as it goes. Remember this, my warrior. ? #edsolider #bopowarrior #selflove
If you’re affected by any of the issues in this piece, Beat provides confidential support and advice. Please visit www.b-eat.co.uk