“We live in a culture that praises thinness above all else,” says Megan. “That culture isn't entirely to blame for the ever-rising numbers of eating disorders, but it is playing a massive role, and it definitely played a part in my own body image issues.” Orbach is adamant that social media is exacerbating eating disorders, and adds that – tragically and disturbingly - she sees more people affected by eating disorders now than ever before. The fact is, what you see and what you’re exposed to in your day-to-day life makes a difference. We know that there should be more diversity in our media. We know that we are not even remotely adequately reflecting our society. The question is, where do we go from here? How do we effect the change we wish to see? One social media account at a time, according to these women. “Social media is truly changing things,” says Dani, “we don't have to wait to see someone like us on TV or in a magazine; on social media you can curate your own safe space in which you see what you want to see”. Megan agrees: “Social media enables us to surround ourselves with diversity,” she explains, “which is why it's so important that we curate our social media feeds to include all different kinds of beauty. For decades, mainstream media has given us the same unattainable, photoshopped image of beauty to aspire to, in order to convince us that we're flawed and sell us the solution. It's time we all stopped buying into it.”If you’re affected by any of the issues in this piece, Beat provides confidential support and advice. Please visit www.b-eat.co.uk