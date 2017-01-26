As the world’s largest social image-sharing platform, Instagram faces constant scrutiny for its part in perpetuating the media myth of a ‘perfect’ body. Spend a few minutes flicking through the millions of images hashtagged #fitspiration, #bodytransformation and #beforeandafter, and you could soon be convinced that, if you just lost a few pounds, gained a #thighgap and some #abs, you too would be 'happy'. Of course, we all know this is bullshit. Being thin doesn’t make you happy any more than being tall does. Your size doesn’t dictate your happiness, it's your relationship with yourself – with your body and your mind – that determines whether you wake up smiling, or in tears. And no one appreciates that more acutely than an eating disorder (ED) survivor. An eating disorder – I write from past personal experience – is a form of living hell. It’s a bit like being trapped in a box with all your biggest fears, all the time. It’s exhausting and life-destroying, and I have immeasurable respect for anyone who has managed to beat one; and the deepest admiration for anyone taking on the difficult task of trying to help others do the same. Which leads us to the sub-section of Instagram users conducting an Insta-revolution, fighting to turn society's deeply unhealthy – and dangerous – obsession with weight loss on its head. Whether fully recovered, or in the difficult process of doing so, a group of inspirational women are using the social media platform to show that gaining weight is no bad thing. In fact, it can be lifesaving. The BoPo (Body Positive) Instagram community was created to rival the pro-anorexia and ‘perfect body’ accounts. The women of this community use encouraging hashtags such as #realrecovery, #embracethesquish, #selflovebootcamp and #gainingweightiscool alongside unedited, uncensored images of their bodies and honest, moving descriptions of their mental struggles.