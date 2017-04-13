Cookie and Jamal school Hakeem on his misogynistic ways, pointing out that having a daughter doesn’t excuse him from being a misogynist, that his song lyrics have not only proven he’s sexist but also homophobic, and that he has much work to do on himself to become a more gracious, socially aware, and woke individual. So what does Hakeem do to relieve his guilt and shame? He records a song about his love for women, with a call to action that men start seeing us as equals. The whole thing stunk with the scent of so many faux woke rap songs out there, and it illustrated the common trend amongst misogynistic rappers: the idea that recording one positive song will negate the countless records they’ve made that verbally degrades us. It’s more self indulgent than it is a ploy for gender equality. Hakeem would’ve shown true solidarity if he just admitted that Kennedy had indeed been assaulted at his party, instead of recording a song that ultimately brings attention back to him and his musical career.