Rosario Dawson Predicted Kendall Jenner's Ad 15 Years Ago

Morgan Baila
Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Pepsi has decided to remove their advertisement featuring Kendall Jenner.
This story was originally published April 5, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
We already know how some of the public feels about Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad that dropped yesterday — not happy, to say the least.
Rosario Dawson was one of the many Twitter users to express a strong opinion of the advertisement, which focused on themes of revolution and peaceful protest, but not for the same reasons as everyone else. Dawson pointed out in a tweet that the concept of the ad had actually been used before in a music video that she starred in playing a similar role to Jenner's. In the Chemical Brothers' music video, she plays a young, pretty woman using a soda to appease tensions between the police and protestor.
The one big difference? Dawson's role was a joke, mocking the way celebrity endorsements and pop culture advertisements exaggerate reality and distort truth to sell products (a fact we all know to be true, thanks to Mad Men) — and Jenner's wasn't a joke at all.
The music video for the 1999 single, "Out of Control" depicts "a Mexican conflict between government and EZLN, a revolutionary group that appeared during the 1990s. Then [it's] revealed to be an advertisement for a fictional Coca-Cola-type beverage," Wikipedia writes. In the video, the slogan for the fictional soda line reads: "In the heat of the moment — Serve chilled."
The 2017 commercial, set to the music of Skip Marley, grandson of Bob, shows a gathering of attractive, eclectic and diverse young Americans engaging in a peaceful protest. Next to them, a blonde-haired Kendall is modeling in a silver sequin dress for a photographer, when a musician gives her a look indicating that she is needed with the crowd — her voice, as a model/influencer, is necessary to spark change in the world (with the help of an ice cold sparkling Pepsi, which she hands over to a police officer...in the heat of the moment).
Upon seeing the Chemical Brothers' video, Twitter is beginning to agree with Dawson's critique of the ad.
