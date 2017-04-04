The Rock Just Explained Why He's Totally Bald

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is bald. There's no denying it; it's a part of who he is. For most of us, it's hard to imagine The Rock with hair — and according to the man himself, there's a reason why.
On Monday, The Rock tweeted an explanation about why he made the decision to be bald. The joke came after Showtime's A Season With tweeted a GIF of Johnson (with hair!).
Why I luv GIFs. I'm not bald because I went bald. I'm bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama's ball sac. #TheU https://t.co/E1Wlk3Tqov— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2017
The tweet answers several questions at once. The Rock clarified that, no, he didn't go bald because he was a victim of male pattern baldness — being hairless is a voluntary choice. And he made a funny (though strange) reference, too.
Fans were quick to praise Johnson's wit, though some questioned his choice of analogy. "Hahahaha I love you Dwayne," one fan wrote. "Oh great. Now I have to google a llama's ball sack," tweeted another. Another commenter suggested that maybe Johnson just wasn't using the right hair products.
And plenty of fans chimed in to reassure The Rock that his hair looks awesome, should he ever choose to let it grow back. "There's nothing wrong with your hair," one fan wrote. "Your hair looks awesome here, what are you talking about?" tweeted someone else, along with the thumbs up emoji.
@TheRock I laughed way to hard at this!!! How do you know what a llama's ball sac is like!?!? Wait! I don't want to know. ??— Valerie (@valndaveschmitz) April 4, 2017
And if you don't remember what The Rock looked like with hair (other than that Twitter GIF), BuzzFeed has you covered.
The Rock may not love his natural hair, but we think he's rocked all of the hairstyles he's sported over the years. And, of course, Johnson should feel free to wear (or not wear) his hair however he chooses. If he ever wanted to channel his Moana character's flowing locks, we'd support that, too.
