"We want policymakers...to make sure that the right laws are in place and that they’re being upheld. We need a higher minimum wage in the United States. It’s far too low, and as you probably know, women — who are two-thirds of minimum wage earners — are much more impacted by the low minimum wage. We need businesses to do their part; many businesses are still run by men, so they have a very important role to play in auditing compensation internally and making sure that people are paid fairly, whether it’s based on gender or race, and making corrections if they need to. And we think individuals have a role to play here as well. We know from research that women are negotiating as often as men now, which is just fantastic, but we also know they face pushback when they do."