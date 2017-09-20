Skip navigation!
Sheryl Sandberg
Work & Money
Study Shows Men Feel Uncomfortable Mentoring Women
by
Ludmila Leiva
More from Sheryl Sandberg
Tech
Sheryl Sandberg's Response To Facebook's Ad Targeting Controversy Is Spot...
Madeline Buxton
Sep 20, 2017
Work & Money
After This Sheryl Sandberg Speech, We Want To Run Out & Change The World
Natalie Gontcharova
May 12, 2017
We Want More
The "Lean In" Approach To Equal Pay
Judith Ohikuare
Apr 4, 2017
Work & Money
This Video About The Gender Pay Gap Would Be Funny If It Weren&#x...
In honor of Equal Pay Day on April 4, Sheryl Sandberg's organization LeanIn.org created a video to help us understand the gender wage gap, Hello Giggles
by
Suzannah Weiss
Work & Money
Here's Where You Can Get A Discount On Equal Pay Day
Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg's organization Lean In is partnering with hundreds of businesses across the country to offer women —
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Work & Money
Facebook's New Paid Leave Policy Is What ALL Employees Deserve
Today at The Makers Conference, Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg made a major announcement: The company has extended its bereavement
by
Amelia Edelman
Work & Money
Exclusive: Sheryl Sandberg Is The Warrior America Needs Right Now...
It's no secret that President Trump and many of his GOP counterparts would love to "defund" Planned Parenthood. In fact, cutting off federal funds to the
by
Caroline Stanley
Work & Money
The Reason I'll Never Buy Sheryl Sandberg's Advice
Sheryl Sandberg has a new idea: Women should help each other succeed at work. The Facebook COO and Lean In author is rolling out Together Women Can, an
by
Judy Berman
Work & Money
Does Your Boyfriend Help With Laundry?
I've always said that once you're in a relationship for a while, coming home to find your significant other has cleaned the apartment (or even unloaded
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Mind
Sheryl Sandberg Shares The Reason She Grieved For Her Husband On ...
This morning, Facebook COO and Lean In author Sheryl Sandberg appeared on The TODAY Show to talk Facebook's 2015 Year In Review (the company's look back
by
Hayley MacMillen
editors picks
Republican Prioritizes Family Time — But Only For Himself
It should be something to celebrate: A powerful man prioritizes family time when faced with a huge professional opportunity. Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin
by
Meredith Clark
Politics
Sheryl Sandberg Gave An Inspiring Graduation Speech—But The Real ...
“Women hold up half the sky,” said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, quoting a Chinese proverb as she spoke to graduates of the Tsinghua University School
by
Caitlin Moscatello
Politics
Sheryl Sandberg Has A Simple Request For Honoring Her Late Husban...
Sheryl Sandberg has already paid her emotional tribute to her late husband, Survey Monkey CEO Dave Goldberg. Now she's sharing how others reeling from
by
Erin Donnelly
Sex & Relationships
Sheryl Sandberg's Tribute To Her Late Husband Will Make You Belie...
After the memorial service for her late husband, David Goldberg, at Stanford University's Memorial Auditorium yesterday, COO of Facebook Sheryl
by
Hayley MacMillen
Politics
Dave Goldberg, CEO Of Survey Monkey & Husband Of Sheryl Sandberg,...
Dave Goldberg, the 45-year-old CEO of Survey Monkey and husband of Lean In author, Sheryl Sandberg, died Friday night of unknown causes, according to
by
Victoria Phillips
Work & Money
The Boss Of #BanBossy On Working With Beyoncé & Sheryl Sandberg
By now, you’ve almost certainly heard (or watched) the #BanBossy campaign, Sheryl Sandberg’s attempt to ban the word from our vocab and encourage
by
Career Contessa
Entertainment News
Yet Another Reason To Love Malala
We get it. It's Saturday. You could be Tindering. You could be getting down with a boozy brunch. You could be under a blanket watching an '80s movie
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Beyoncé: "I'm Not Bossy, I'm The Boss"
We'll say it again: Preach, Beyoncé. Somehow, the singer always knows exactly what to say. And, that's no different in her latest PSA. Queen Bey teamed
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Is Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Facebook For Politics?
Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO, might be leaning in to the idea of running for a Senate seat in 2016. Even though money talks, and she's one of the
by
Jessica Velez
Pop Culture
Lean In's Jessica Bennett Talks Stock Photo Mistakes
Women are smart, interesting, fun, and amazing. But, in general, stock photography does a terrible job portraying women in a thoughtful way.
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Girl Power
Will Lean In And Getty Rid The World Of The Media's Subtle Sexism?
As professionals who use stock photography, we can tell you from experience how hard it can be to find just the right image. We can also tell you that
by
Gabriel Bell
Girl Power
Lean In
, The Movie, Is Headed To The Big Screen
It has been a very good week for Sheryl Sandberg. First it was announced that the Facebook COO made the billionaire's club. Now, there's word that Lean
by
Gabriel Bell
Pop Culture
Sheryl Sandberg Leans Her Way Into The Billionaire's Club
Still need some convincing that leaning in works? The latest news from the infamous Sheryl Sandberg should do just that. After a particularly fruitful
by
Seija Rankin
Work & Money
The Introvert's Guide To Leaning In
The whole leaning in thing — advocating for yourself, speaking up about raises and promotions — is great, but what if you're the strong, silent
by
Seija Rankin
Politics
Does Leaning In Really Benefit Women?
We're all for Sheryl Sandberg and the Lean In nation, but it seems that the solution to gender inequality may not be that simple. According to a new
by
Seija Rankin
San Francisco
All This Rage Against Sheryl Sandberg Feels A Bit Anti-Feminist T...
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's new book, Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead came out yesterday. We're making our way through it slowly but
by
Neha Gandhi
