Facebook’s New Paid Leave Policy Is What ALL Employees Deserve

Today at The Makers Conference , Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg made a major announcement: The company has extended its bereavement policy and will now offer up to 20 paid days off for employees who have lost an immediate family member. Those mourning the passing of an extended family member will be given 10 days of paid leave. And Sandberg didn't stop there: She also issued a call to action, asking other leading companies to step up their paid leave policies. Currently, only 60% of U.S. workers in the private sector receive paid leave when a loved one dies — and even if they do, it's often just a couple of days. Sandberg, who is no stranger to grief — having lost her husband Dave — knows that's not enough. Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post that "amid the nightmare of Dave's death when my kids needed me more than ever, I was grateful every day to work for a company that provides bereavement leave and flexibility. I needed both to start my recovery. I know how rare that is, and I believe strongly that it shouldn't be... We need public policies that make it easier for people to care for their children and aging parents and for families to mourn and heal after loss. Making it easier for more Americans to be the workers and family members they want to be will make our economy and country stronger."