Does Your Boyfriend Help With Laundry?

In the ad, produced by BBDO India for the P&G brand Ariel laundry detergent, a father is a silent bystander while his adult daughter struggles to juggle it all — a full-time job, a small child, and all the household chores — while catering to her sports-watching, couch-lounging husband. The father writes a letter apologizing for being a poor role model and promising to change.
"All these years I've been wrong," he writes. "It's time to set things right.
This is one of the most powerful videos I have ever seen – showing how stereotypes hurt all of us and are passed from generation to generation. When little girls and boys play house they model their parents' behavior; this doesn't just impact their childhood games, it shapes their long-term dreams. In this #SharetheLoad campaign, Ariel India, P&G, and BBDO Worldwide show how fathers and husbands can take small steps (like doing laundry) to create more equal homes. They won a #GlassLion at the 2015 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for earlier work on this campaign. The real win is the way they are changing stereotypes and showing that a more equal world would be a better world for all of us.
The ad is geared toward Ariel's Indian market, where gender disparity is still a huge issue, according to a 2011 U.N. Global Gender Gap Report.
"Despite recent economic advances, India’s gender balance for entrepreneurship remains among the lowest in the world," said Ejaz Ghani, a U.N. economic advisor. "Improving this balance is an important step for India’s development and its achievement of greater economic growth and gender equality."
It's something to consider when you start dating someone new: Does he know how to do his own laundry? Is she quick to do dishes or take out the trash? Full disclosure: I won't let my husband do laundry (one too many shrunken shirts), but he pretty much always unloads the dishwasher. And most nights, he cooks dinner and cleans up. I can think of few things more romantic.