Does Your Boyfriend Help With Laundry?

But gender inequality — especially when it comes to men and women sharing household chores — is a global issue, which is why Sandberg was quick to share the video with her huge audience. As she pointed out in a 2015 New York Times article , " Research shows that when men do their share of chores, their partners are happier and less depressed, conflicts are fewer, and divorce rates are lower ." Not to mention, there are further studies that suggest the children of parents who split the household chores 50/50 are more successful and more likely to continue the trend of gender equality. Plus, more sex! Straight couples where the husband does the laundry have been found to have happier and healthier sex lives It's something to consider when you start dating someone new: Does he know how to do his own laundry? Is she quick to do dishes or take out the trash? Full disclosure: I won't let my husband do laundry (one too many shrunken shirts), but he pretty much always unloads the dishwasher. And most nights, he cooks dinner and cleans up. I can think of few things more romantic.