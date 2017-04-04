There's a nasty rumor afoot that Donald Trump is headed to ABC's salacious summer reality show Bachelor in Paradise. This less-than-pleasing teaser didn't just rise from the depths of Reddit or from an "anonymous source" or a friend of a friend of a friend. No, this rumor comes straight from the horse's mouth — Mike Fleiss, Bachelor executive producer, tweeted Monday that the 45th president might just appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.