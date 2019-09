#

The same day, though, Fleiss tweeted that Johnson's second appearance on BIP hasn't been confirmed. "Nothing is official about @realChadJohnson or anyone else until the official announcement is made right here...BachelorInParadisethe producer wrote . Fleiss has yet to respond to a request for comment on his teasing of Trump's appearance, but this tweet seems indicative that Fleiss's Twitter is about as official as it can get. So, if he tweeted about the president potentially appearing on the show, chances are it may very well be in the works. That being said, Twitter — and the internet in general — is the land of unsubstantiated rumors, so one never knows.