A police report obtained by People confirmed the incident, and noted that Hand and Rodriguez both received medical treatment before being arrested. Hand, who was behind the wheel, allegedly confessed to trying heroin that night and will face charges of child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rodriguez, who was found to be in possession of the controlled substance Alprazolam and a broken pipe, was arrested for child neglect, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of his probation warrant.