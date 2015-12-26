Does it seem like about five minutes ago that you were watching Zoey Brooks find her footing at Pacific Coast Academy? Weren't you just wondering if Logan would ever grow up and stop acting like he was God's gift to high school? Umm, well, it was actually seven years ago that Zoey 101 went off the air, in 2008. That would be around the time Jamie Lynn Spears gave birth to Maddie Briann Aldridge. And while we've had the chance to see Spears grow up, we've often wondered what happened to her on-air classmates. And we definitely lost track of Matt Underwood, who played Logan. Which, it seems, has been our loss, because day-um, did he get hotter. (Hat tip to Cosmopolitan for showing us.)
We have very few clues as to what he's been up to all this time — his last official credit was in something called Reality Horror Night in 2009. He also had a nasty run-in with the law in 2012, when he was caught smoking pot with a 17-year-old girl in Port St. Lucie, FL. Oh, you wholesome former child stars, you.
Let's just get back to admiring how adorable he looks now, at age 25, with braces.
