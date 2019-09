Attention, Zoey 101 fans. You're finally about to discover how the show ended. First, a warning: It's a pretty big letdown.Viewers of the Nickelodeon show may remember the 2008 series finale ending in a cliffhanger, with star Jamie-Lynn Spears putting a video message in a time capsule. Did she profess her love to Chase? Did she shut him down? Did she sing a Britney song?Spears, now a 24-year-old country singer- songwriter, has the answer. In a recent interview with The Huffington Post , she confirmed that there is no definitive ending. Womp."The script, after that [moment], was just 'dot dot dot,'" she revealed. "The actual script, that was just it. It was supposed to be one of those things [where] you could make up your own ending."She does, however, have her own theory."I always assumed that Zoey and Chase would end up together," she shared. "Everyone always asks me what I put in the time capsule, and I'm like, 'It's a show, I didn't put anything!'"Way to burst our bubble. It's like the millennial version of Bill Murray admitting he forgot what he whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear.