Attention, Zoey 101 fans. You're finally about to discover how the show ended. First, a warning: It's a pretty big letdown.
Viewers of the Nickelodeon show may remember the 2008 series finale ending in a cliffhanger, with star Jamie-Lynn Spears putting a video message in a time capsule. Did she profess her love to Chase? Did she shut him down? Did she sing a Britney song?
Spears, now a 24-year-old country singer- songwriter, has the answer. In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, she confirmed that there is no definitive ending. Womp.
"The script, after that [moment], was just 'dot dot dot,'" she revealed. "The actual script, that was just it. It was supposed to be one of those things [where] you could make up your own ending."
She does, however, have her own theory.
"I always assumed that Zoey and Chase would end up together," she shared. "Everyone always asks me what I put in the time capsule, and I'm like, 'It's a show, I didn't put anything!'"
Way to burst our bubble. It's like the millennial version of Bill Murray admitting he forgot what he whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear.
