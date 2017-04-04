Tyra Banks is getting out of Battery Park ahead of the floodwaters, Trulia reports. The smize inventor and America's Next Top Model impresario is letting go of her 7,000 square-foot condo duplex in New York City. The oak-paneled property includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a fountain in the foyer. Yes, there's a fountain inside an apartment. It sounds like a lot, but maybe it's just enough? Who's to say.
The windows wrap around the entire building, which will let you see the Hudson and some green lady called the "Statue of the Liberty," a French girl who loves holding up torches and welcoming huddled masses.
The second story plays home to a 360-degree mirror in the dressing room, quarters and kitchen for your staff, two bathrooms off the master suite, and a sitting room with a minibar. Oh, you don't have staff? You do now: The home comes with a house manager, housekeeping, a cook, and a personal attendant. That's, we're guessing, sort of like a butler. If you ever want to leave, the building offers a saltwater lap pool and yoga studio.
See all the photos, ahead.