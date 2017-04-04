You Need To Read This Woman's Open Letter To Her Eating Disorder

"To my Eating Disorder: Oh ED.... remember these shorts? When we were together I lived in them. I saw them in the drawer and the memories were all too tempting. They.don't.fit.anymore. In the same way you no longer fit into my life. And the thing is . . . you almost had me. Remembering our life together was painful and enticing. Some days I forget that I'm still getting over you. Here's the thing. I don't want you back. I don't want 'that' body back. I don't want these shorts back. I'll find another pair that I won't have to kill myself to get into next time."