Arizona Has Increased Its Abortion Restrictions Even More

According to Arizona’s new bill, the presence of a heartbeat, breathing, umbilical cord pulsation or "definite movement of voluntary muscles” constitutes “delivered alive” — but doctors are no longer permitted to make case-by-case decisions. None of these characteristics mean the fetus has an increased chance of survival, but Arizona doctors are now required to keep the fetus alive until it becomes crystal clear that it will die. This applies even if the doctor knows the fetus is not viable.