"Reproductive freedoms are a part of making sure that we have the ability to realize our opportunities for ourselves. Following the legalization of birth control in 1972 and then abortion in 1973, women’s participation in the full-time work force skyrocketed; it almost doubled. Not only did that mean a greater lifestyle and opportunity for women, it meant a much stronger economy because the contributions women have made to the economy have been extraordinary. A strong education system, women’s reproductive freedoms, respect for individuals regardless of their sexuality or sexual identities, respect for individuals who are here forming the backbone of work in our country, regardless of their legal status: All of it shapes the strength of who we are as a country — and every bit of it is threatened right now. So it’s hard to say what the one thing that worries me most is because it all worries me — every bit of it threatens the very fabric of who we are."