Once again, Jeff Perry earned his paycheck. Watching him go from despondent bathrobe Cyrus to thundering President Beene was terrific, as was the speech he gave at the press conference announcing he wants to be president: "Nobody deserves to be president, certainly not the people who most often try to be president. Except for Frankie. He was different. The people saw it. It's why he won and maybe it's why we lost him. In his absence, I offer you something far more meager. My flaws and my service. Frankie Vargas loved this country. He embodied the best of our values — diversity, humility, kindness. Unworthy as I am, his hopes have become my compass and that's why I'm here — to make you a promise. If chosen to serve as your president, I will strive to honor Frankie's legacy, to become worthy of the office that was rightfully his."