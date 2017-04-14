Finally, we have the marriage of Mellie (Bellamy Young) to Cyrus (Jeff Perry) after Fitz leaves her. Don't get me wrong — I'd watch the heck out of a show where Cyllie conquers the known universe because they're two of the best characters on the show. But I don't buy for one second that they could have ended up married to each other. Cyrus realizing he should run Mellie for the White House? Totally buy that. Cyrus being a closet case and James (nice to see you, Dan Bucatinsky!) having to pull him out kicking and screaming? Definitely. But them actually getting married in order to achieve their common goal? That feels like more of stunt for the sake of the episode than something that would actually happen.