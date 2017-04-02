This Duggar Family Wedding Tradition Is Surprisingly Touching

Jinger’s sisters Jill and Jessa also share how the family dress had been included in their separate weddings. Jill was gifted a handkerchief for her bouquet while Jessa had a rosette in her bouquet. In Jinger’s case, the wedding dress designer explains her plan on integrating the fabric in the dress itself: to cut out a heart from the material and sew it into her dress over where her heart its.