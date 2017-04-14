It’s hard to believe that the Tribeca Film Festival, by now a cultural institution, has only been around for 15 years. When Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal founded the film festival in 2002, their goal was to revivify the downtown Manhattan neighborhood ravaged by 9/11. By now, though, DeNiro and Rosenthal's modest endeavor has morphed into a giant, weeklong affair that transforms Tribeca into a hub of creation and cultural conversation.
Given the festival’s slew of interesting events, attendees who don’t possess Time-Turners will have to make some difficult choices. They can attend intimate talks with filmmakers, directors, and even Bruce Springsteen. They can don VR headsets at the Virtual Arcade for a taste of cutting-edge entertainment. Or, they can view one of the many national and international cinematic selections playing in theaters around the neighborhood.
Even if you’re unable to peruse the riches of the Tribeca Film Festival, these movies will be generating buzz around the country. Keep your eyes peeled for when these indie flicks get to a theater near you.