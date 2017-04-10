Regardless of how ridiculous he is, there’s clearly a pull to please him. See the scene where he meets Chuck. He makes a comment about hearing about Chuck as a baby and Chuck jokingly corrects him. Then he says the baby picture he saw had to be Chuck’s because Chuck’s dad would “never go around with photos of that bastard’s.” You guys! Chuck looks at him like “C’mon man, we live in the 21st century.” Yet even though Chuck said at the beginning of this episode that there are no kingmakers, he still ends up asking Foley to make him governor. And even after Foley agrees Chuck wants to help him out more by offering to find his granddaughter another clerkship, a better one. Man, old money power can be enticing. Or finally fulfilling the dream of your old money father can be.