Candace Cameron Bure Defends Herself Against Allegations Of Homophobia

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bianca Del Rio's "Not Today Satan" T-shirts are causing quite a stir on Instagram. Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure posted a selfie wearing one. And while the star probably meant it to be a simple tongue-in-cheek snapshot, Del Rio didn't see it that way. People reports that the Drag Race winner re-grammed the image and added, "IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW………"
Del Rio used the signature phrase during her stint on the drag competition show, and even named her tour the Not Today Satan Tour. So, it goes without saying that the words are near and dear to Del Rio's heart. Seeing the catchphrase on conservative actor Bure was sure to ruffle some marabou feathers, but some think that Del Rio took it a little too far. Del Rio's fans inundated Bure's post with negative comments, insisting that she was homophobic and didn't know where the phrase had originated.
For her part, Bure stayed level-headed, composing a response that read, "Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I'm not homophobic and [it's] always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people or anyone.
"You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you'll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly — Candace."
The commenters may have been referring to Bure's past views on gay marriage during her time co-hosting The View. Back in 2015, when an Oregon bakery refused service to a same-sex couple, Bure said that it was a decision based on freedom of association and First Amendment rights. Bure later clarified, saying that it was simply a matter of opinion on that particular situation. At the time, she clashed with co-host Raven-Symoné, but the two made up after the fact.
Del Rio later posted an image of Bure's comment, adding a slew of clapping-hands emoji.
Let's hope this means that Del Rio has buried the hatchet. Maybe she and Bure can sashay away wearing matching "Not Today Satan" T-shirts.
