Things only get more emotional throughout the hour as it becomes clear Diane (LaTanya Richardson Jackson) isn’t going to win her cancer battle. Pompeo isn’t afraid of these heart wrenching moments and zooms in on characters with tight, nearly claustrophobic shots to really drive the point home. She doesn’t even let up when (spoiler alert) Diane passes away with her eyes wide open. Instead, she keeps the camera trained on the woman’s hauntingly still face as Maggie whisper-sobs, “Mom?”