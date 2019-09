Grey’s Anatomy may be on track to continue for at least another 100 years , but if the TGIT drama does ever come to an end, we don’t have to worry about Ellen Pompeo . The Shondaland star could continue acting, or she could start a dazzling new career behind the camera. Meredith Grey’s alter ego made her directorial debut with season 12’s “ Be Still, My Soul ” and now we know she’s a complete pro.