Finally, eventually, Maggie talks to Meredith, who maybe knows best what it means to lose a mother slowly, and reckons with what is to come, good and bad. The acceptance of her mother's death begins. In a final, humorous scene, Diane gives her daughter some advice. “They are not a gift, they are your right, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she says about orgasms. And more seriously, tells her daughter that she brought her engagement ring to Seattle and that she wants her to have it. Like all mothers, her number one priority is that her daughter find love. “Never make yourself small for anyone,” she says, “And try wearing a lil lipstick.” Maggie goes to open the window, and when she returns, her mother is dead. Sobbing, she continues to paint her mother’s nails.