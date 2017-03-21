If you feel like Grey's Anatomy has been on TV forever, you're not wrong. The ABC medical drama is currently in its 13th season, and it's already been renewed for a 14th season, too.
The show is clearly doing something right — there's a reason fans tune in each week to keep up with their favorite Grey Sloan doctors (even if that list has changed a lot over the years). But how long will Grey's Anatomy really last?
In an interview with E! News at PaleyFest over the weekend, Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, hinted at what we can expect from the show's future. When asked about how many seasons Grey's might have left, Pompeo started to reveal a hint about where the show's going, but she stopped herself short.
"I don't know. I know that we want to try to—," Pompeo trailed off, according to E! News. "Well, let's just see, you know? I don't like to take things for granted. You can't just assume the show can go on forever. It's up to the fans. And the fans will let us know how long they want the show to air."
Okay, so it's not really an answer — but if it were up to fans, Grey's would never go off air.
At the PaleyFest Grey's panel, Pompeo was less coy about why she's stayed with the show for so long. After all, many of the show's original stars have moved on to other ventures.
"Maybe why I've been able to do this show for so long is because I try not to have expectations. I do the same thing in my life, I try not to look down the road too far, because we're going to miss what happens right now, today," Pompeo said at PaleyFest. "I try to enjoy every moment with an open heart and an open mind… Life will tell me where I'm going. I don't want to think about what's next, I want to enjoy this moment."
As E! News points out, if Grey's continues to be renewed, it could overtake Gunsmoke, which ran for 20 seasons, as the longest-running scripted live-action TV show. Still, The Big Bang Theory could give both of them a run for their money — the sitcom, currently in its 10th season, just got renewed for two more seasons.
