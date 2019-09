"Maybe why I've been able to do this show for so long is because I try not to have expectations. I do the same thing in my life, I try not to look down the road too far, because we're going to miss what happens right now, today," Pompeo said at PaleyFest . "I try to enjoy every moment with an open heart and an open mind… Life will tell me where I'm going. I don't want to think about what's next, I want to enjoy this moment."