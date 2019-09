Efron has a pretty good outlook on the situation, scary though it may have been. "Hugh Jackman saving you from a burning building? It's every girl's dream," the 29-year-old said. (As a woman who very much dislikes burning buildings in general, I would like to say that this is not my dream. I would much rather encounter Hugh Jackman in a safe place like the botanical gardens or moonlit beach, you know?) Teen Vogue notes that the scenario is every person's dream, an important distinction. We'd add that this seems like a fairly dangerous situation. Pyrotechnics are no joke, and it's not uncommon for actors to get hurt on set. So, the image of Hugh Jackman carrying Zac Efron out of a burning building may be romantic, but let's remember these are real people who are vulnerable to fires and stuff.