While Scheana Marie just made things Instagram-official with new beau Robert Valletta, that doesn't mean she's totally over the heartbreak of her divorce. The Vanderpump Rules star was married to Mike Shay for two years before filing for divorce, and she opened up about what exactly went down between the two personalities over on E! News.
"There were a lot of things from the beginning of our marriage that kind of tainted the whole relationship," she said. There were inappropriate text messages and issues with addiction, specifically pills, that Marie tried to ignore.
"Then, fast forward to our second anniversary, and I'm just trying to pretend like everything's fine, because in my mind, we're married—for better or for worse."
In an attempt to stay optimistic, she kept writing off their problems as a "rough patch."
"I kept telling myself, 'It'll get better. It'll get better,'" she said. "And it did. In the beginning of 2016, everything was genuinely good. Then the cameras turned on again, and then he changed."
Turns out, unbeknownst to Marie, Shay was back to using pills. His behavior changed and everyone, including her family, noticed. Marie found herself making excuses for her husband because she wasn't emotionally able to face the reality.
"We were growing apart more and more," she said. "Towards the end of October, he just didn't come home one day...That's when I was like, 'I'm going to give him one more chance to tell me the truth.'"
She straight up asked if he was using pills, and he said no. It was a lie.
"That's when I was like, 'Now I don't have another choice. I know I fully cannot trust you ever again,'" she explained. She didn't want to end their marriage, but it was clear nothing was ever going to get better. For a long time, Marie believed the good times would outweigh the bad, and that she'd be able to push through the bad the way she had other things in her life — but their issues became too much.
"The second I found out he was still lying to me—and had been for six to eight months—I was done," she remembers, facing the inevitable. "A divorce was the only thing we could do."
