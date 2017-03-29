Emma Thompson Blasts Producer Who Told Her Costar To Lose Weight

We've always adored Emma Thompson and her zero-tolerance for B.S., but it's nice to get a reminder now and again.
Not only did the British actress recently spill the beans about the time President Donald Trump asked her out in a rather creepy way, but she's also exposed a film producer who body-shamed one of her costars.
People reports that, during her appearance on Swedish talk show Skavlan last week, the two-time Oscar winner spoke about her defense of the unnamed female costar on 2008's big-screen adaptation of Brideshead Revisited. The British drama, in which Thompson played Lady Marchmain, also starred Hayley Atwell, Matthew Goode, Ben Whishaw, Felicity Jones, and Greta Scacchi.
"There was a wonderful actress in a film I did called Brideshead Revisited,” Thompson, currently starring in Beauty and the Beast, shared. “The producer said to her, ‘Will you lose some weight?’ And she was absolutely exquisite!"
Thompson said she was so outraged by the comments that she threatened to quit.
"I said to them, ’If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that,’” she said.
She added that body-shaming is so common in Hollywood, she's come up with a go-to response for comments about her appearance: “Sorry, do you want me to be an actress or a model?”
“It’s evil what’s happening and what’s going on there, and it’s getting worse," she continued. "The French fashion industry said they would get rid of size zero and then, you know, they didn’t. “The anorexia — there’s so many kids, girls and boys now, and actresses who are very, very thin into their 30s, who simply don’t eat. They don’t eat … Sometimes there are just some subjects that you absolutely have to make noise about because it’s so tedious and it’s gone on and on."
Props to her for making some noise.
