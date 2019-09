As a fellow Chicago Southsider, I understand the unique needs that may be required of me to make our working relationship productive for everyone. In addition to my strong editorial skills, I know where to find Midwestern delicacies like Flamin’ Hots with nacho cheese and 50 cent juices as refreshments for our meetings. Should you need someone to hold the back of your T-shirt during a spontaneous outburst of footworking, I can do so while allowing you a full range of upper body motion. I am also well-versed in call and response traditions such as “Oooouooo. Ya ya!” ( pre DeJ Loaf ), should we need to enact alternative communication techniques. Additionally, I’ve memorized your method for combing your daughter’s hair without it hurting, because that’s important.