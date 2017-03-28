J.K. Rowling Does NOT Think The Trumps Are Slytherins

Most people who've been on the internet in the past decade know better than to mess with J.K. Rowling. The Harry Potter author is a very prolific tweeter — and she's not afraid to take down anyone she doesn't agree with.
Lately, Rowling's been using her Twitter platform to address a variety of topics, from domestic violence to racism and sexism. She's also following U.S. politics pretty closely — which is why she decided to take down a recent tweet from Shareblue senior writer Oliver Willis.
Willis, a politics writer, thought he'd make a Harry Potter joke about President Trump's family. Unfortunately, his plan backfired.
"Slytherin Alumni go far! CUT TO MONTAGE of Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr," Willis tweeted on Monday. He followed up with a second tweet that included a Draco Malfoy GIF with the caption "Draco Malfoy "Looking Forward" To New Role In Trump White House Office Of Mudblood Eradication."
Slytherin Alumni go far! CUT TO MONTAGE of Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 27, 2017
Draco Malfoy "Looking Forward" To New Role In Trump White House Office Of Mudblood Eradication pic.twitter.com/7mTY0XWM2X— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 27, 2017
Rowling caught wind of the tweet and was quick to issue a witty reply of her own. "You've got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver," she tweeted.
You've got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver. https://t.co/KFvRtrwdpy— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2017
The author didn't use many words, but she got the point across. Rowling's tweet implies that Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. wouldn't be invited to attend Hogwarts in the first place. So they wouldn't be Slytherins, because they wouldn't be subject to the sorting hat at all.
Fans were quick to reply to Rowling's tweet, thanking her for the hilarious clarification. "How dare you impugn the Slytherin name! *adjusts green scarf," tweeted author Jenny Han. Other self-proclaimed members of Harry Potter houses also proclaimed their outrage at Willis' suggestion.
@jk_rowling @owillis How dare you impugn the Slytherin name! *adjusts green scarf— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 27, 2017
@earthtobtch @jk_rowling I'm a Ravenclaw, and I'm offended, lol. #theydontevengohere— Dottie RiverPrincess (@DottieMermaid) March 27, 2017
For his part, Willis admitted that Rowling was right. "Touché," he tweeted in response.
