You'll Soon Be Able To Access Tinder From Anywhere

You probably didn't need another reason to waste time on Tinder, but, hurray, we found one: Pretty soon, you may no longer need a smartphone to use the matchmaking app. Instead, you'll be able to swipe left and right (obviously, mostly left) from a computer browser while procrastinating at school, work, or anywhere else.
As Tinder's blog correctly points out, this will be your professor's and boss' worst nightmare. "Mobile phones not allowed in class? Just fire up your laptop and swipe incognito. Cubicle life got you down? Now you can toggle between spreadsheets and Super Likes in a flash." And for those who are always deleting apps because they're running out of storage? "'Not Enough Storage?' Not a problem. Don’t let life get in the way of your Tinder game."
While the online experience will be "slightly more limited," you'll still be able to click through pictures, send messages, get matches, avoid matches, and more. To get started, just visit Tinder.com from any browser and log in or create a profile — then start messaging. "And that last step is more seamless than ever before if you’re on your desktop: It’s an experience specially designed for messaging, displaying your match’s profile as you chat," notes Tinder's blog. (There's an online demo, too.)
For now, the feature is only being rolled out in a few countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden. It's all part of Tinder's efforts to expand its global reach. Plus, it's even working on a way for people to be able to log in directly via text message, since in some parts of the world there's limited access to Facebook.
Happy swiping — just don't let your professor catch you.
