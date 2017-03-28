This TV Show Is Trolling Trump With Pussy Bow Blouses

As we attempt to survive a Trump presidency while maintaining a shred of sanity, at least there’s the solace of TV shows that mercilessly poke fun at our Tweeter-in-Chief. But Saturday Night Live isn’t the only series that mocks Trump, and I’d like to give a well-deserved round of applause to The Good Fight’s costume designer, Dan Lawson, for trolling Trump with pussy bow blouses in recent episodes.
In the season’s fifth episode, Adrian and Lucca defend a TV writer who penned a Trump-inspired episode for a TV series that’s clearly inspired by Law & Order: SVU. (The hit NBC series pulled such an episode, which was scheduled to air on November 16.) You may have noticed more than a few pussy bow blouses — and the tops reappeared in the next episode, which focused on social media hate speech.
Lawson confirms this was no coincidence and he couldn’t resist the opportunity to throw some shade at Trump.
“I was like, ‘Are people going to think that I’m making a political statement here?’” Lawson told Racked. “I mean, our show is certainly political, but yeah, it’s not so wrong to think that was in the back of my mind when we were pulling it all together.”
Unlike other political TV shows like Veep, The Good Fight doesn’t shy away from addressing America’s current political climate — and the pussy bow blouses aren’t the first time Lawson has used clothing to make a statement. The pilot’s opening scene depicts Diane (Christine Baranski) somberly watching Donald Trump’s inauguration while dressed in an all-black “funereal” suit from Lawson’s fashion line, 35·DL. This scene was re-shot after Trump’s shocking victory — in the original version, Diane wore head-to-toe white attire as a nod to Hillary Clinton.
Has Trump received word that (*gasp*) yet another TV show is poking fun at him? My educated guess is “not yet,” because, between all those golf outings and trips to Mar-A-Lago, he’s a busy guy these days.
If Trump does get wind of The Good Fight’s wardrobe trolling tactics, it’s safe to assume that a 3 a.m. tweetstorm will immediately ensue.
What a time to be alive.
