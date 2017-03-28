Tatooine, Coruscant, Hoth, Naboo, Kashyyyk, and Geonosis. How does the team at Disney and Lucasfilm come up with these wacky names for imaginary planets? (No, it doesn't employ a team of manatees.) In a new interview with CNN, filmmaker Gareth Edwards revealed that sometimes, make-believe planets can get their names from barista mistakes.
Edwards explained that when Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was still in the writing stage, the team was taking turns naming planets (talk about a perk).
"I was really looking forward to this. I’m like, ‘Okay, this is a big deal. I’ve got to pick a good name.’ I was like, ‘What do you want me to name?’" Edwards told CNN. "[Gary Whitta, one of the screenwriters] said, 'The end planet.' The whole third-act thing. I was like, 'Okay, let me think about it. Okay, give me a moment.'"
When it was his turn, he stumbled on "Scarif" after a Starbucks run. That's right, sometimes work really does get done at the coffee chain.
"I'm thinking, What could be the name? It could be this. Maybe we could use that? Then, at the very end, she gives me the drink and they must have asked my name and I must have said, 'It's Gareth,' but they heard 'Scarif.' They wrote Scarif on the cup and I was like, 'That sounds like Star Wars,'" Edwards added. "I went back in and I just give it to Gary [Whitta] and went, 'It's called Scarif.'"
Who hasn't had their name misspelled at Starbucks? After all, it's not the sort of place where everyone knows your name, so it's not uncommon for humorous misspellings (and a few eye-roll inducing happenings) to pop up. It's not often a barista gaffe gets put into film perpetuity, but this is one time a misspelling is going down in history.
Uproxx reports that rabid fans are already jumping on the info. In fact, entrepreneurial Star Wars die-hards are already making merch mashing up the iconic Starbucks siren logo with some Scarif-inspired additions.
