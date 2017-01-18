This Celebrity Starbucks Name Flub Is Amazing

If you've ever received your morning Starbucks with a misspelled name written on the side in bold Sharpie, don't feel bad. It's really not about you. It actually happens to everyone, even celebrities. On a recent TODAY Show segment, host Hoda Kotb talked about getting a surprising name on her morning Americana.
Jenna Bush Hager, Kotb's co-host says her name is constantly being misspelled as Janette. Even Helen Hunt has issues with recognition at Starbucks, so you really shouldn't ever sweat a morning name blunder. Think of it as something you have in common with the stars.
