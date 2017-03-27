Eminem's Daughter Is All Grown Up & Unrecognizable

Where has Hailie Scott Mathers been all our lives? She was just six years old when her father Eminem sang about her on the track "Hailie's Song." Now, suddenly, she's 21 and is completely dominating Instagram.
Us Weekly discovered the account of the Michigan State student, and she looks nothing like the photos we remember.
In case you've forgotten, she used to look a little something like this.
Now, however, she's totally grown up and completely glamorous. Most of her feed consists of selfies and, of course, puppies.
The student stays pretty low key on social media — her Instagram bio reads "i don't have a twitter or private account" — so when she does post something her followers, of which there are 169 thousand, can't get enough.
Everything we know about Hailie is thanks to the gushing quotes Eminem would give about her back in the day.
“Hailie has been my main, like source of drive, a motivation, especially when she was first born and I didn’t have career," he said in an interview. "I didn’t have money, I didn’t have place to live so I think that really kicked me in the ass harder than anything, I was like how I’m gonna raise her and that gave me that motivation, she’s been always the driving force for me, like to stay busy, stay focused and always been my number one reason for fear or failure… Truth is, she’s all I got in this world. If anything ended tomorrow, she’s all I have.”
She even appeared in one of his songs, "Hailie's Revenge," to diss Ja Rule.
"I don’t want to grow up to be like Ja Rule’s little dirty-ass kids," a seven-year-old Hailie says on the track.
Despite this, she doesn't seem to be pursuing a career in music. Instead, Us Weekly reports, her major is likely either psychology or entrepreneurship. If that changes, however, Instagram will be the first to know.
