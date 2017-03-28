Power Rangers is earning rave reviews, and rightly so. You needn't be a fan of the original to appreciate this story about five teens who join forces to save their town from the deliciously sinister Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) and her 24k goon, Goldar. The sci-fi superhero flick's message of inclusivity is a sign of progress for the genre. Blue Ranger Billy (RJ Cyler) is open about his autism, Yellow Ranger Trini (Becky G) questions her sexuality, and everyone but Red Ranger Jason is a person of color. It's easy to relate to the displays of teenage angst, while still getting sucked into intense action sequences. And did we mention Bryan Cranston and Bill hater are in it?
We just have a few minor quibbles and comments. It should go without saying that if you haven't already watched the movie, you should stop reading now. Spoilers, and some burning questions, are ahead.