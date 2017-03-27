Do you live anywhere remotely near South Jersey? Are you up to do something weird next weekend? Have you ever wondered what the dad on Jon & Kate Plus 8 looks like in his skivvies? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then boy, have we got a treat for you: Jon Gosselin has a brand spanking new gig as a male stripper in Atlantic City.
The former reality star announced via Twitter that he is joining the male entertainment show at Caesar's Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City (where he currently DJs and works as a promoter as well). "I'm an integral part of the show," he told ET Online on Saturday. The 39-year-old will make his big debut next weekend in the Magic Mike-esque Men Untamed Male Revue Show on Saturday, April 1. (Perhaps he's just running a long-con of an April Fool's Day joke on us?)
The owner of the club, Eric Millstein, expanded on Gosselin's starring role in the "very, very classy" production, telling USA Today that Gosselin will perform in the opening and closing numbers and be "highlighted" as a dancer. "He’s been rehearsing with [our performers], doing everything that it takes to make sure that he participates in the fun kind of way that’s entertaining for everybody," Millstein said, "and he’s excited about it and so are we we’re happy to have him."
When asked whether Gosselin — currently at odds with ex-wife and co-parent to their many kids, Kate — would be stripping down to his boy-shorts like his fellow dancers, Millstein said, "He will be performing in the spirit of the program that he’s participating in 100%." We'll take that as a resounding yes. "Ticket sales are fantastic," he added. "Everybody’s curious." Accurate.
Gosselin also seems to be enjoying the more clothing-friendly parts of his new job. "Being part of something is a blessing," he told ET. "Since I joined Senate DJ I've felt like I belong to something and I'm not just out there on my own — I feel as if I'm part of a fraternity or brotherhood." He explained that while he DJs sometimes, he finds that promotion "is more rewarding both financially and emotionally." Gosselin added, "I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome." Well, I guess you could say this new venture is just another way of taking care of people, sans pants.
No plans next weekend? Check it out, my big debut...? AC, Caesars, Dusk, untamed, Saturday April 1st! https://t.co/Qz1UhhSdpv pic.twitter.com/KsnpQrK0Bv— Jon Gosselin (@jgosselin10) March 23, 2017
