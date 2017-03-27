Gosselin also seems to be enjoying the more clothing-friendly parts of his new job. "Being part of something is a blessing," he told ET. "Since I joined Senate DJ I've felt like I belong to something and I'm not just out there on my own — I feel as if I'm part of a fraternity or brotherhood." He explained that while he DJs sometimes, he finds that promotion "is more rewarding both financially and emotionally." Gosselin added, "I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome." Well, I guess you could say this new venture is just another way of taking care of people, sans pants.