Disney fans are always eager to find connections between their favorite movies, however unlikely those theories actually are. Even though they don't make sense, fans want to believe Frozen, Tarzan, The Little Mermaid, and Tangled are all connected in some way.
And while Frozen director Chris Buck would like to believe Tarzan is brother to Frozen's Anna and Elsa, that doesn't mean every Disney star is as excited about the theories. Mandy Moore recently told TVLine that she doesn't believe Anna and Elsa's parents died on the way to Rapunzel and Flynn's wedding.
The fan theory stems from a Frozen Easter egg — the Tangled couple is in the crowd of people at Elsa's coronation.
"That's a pretty morbid fan theory," Moore told TVLine of the Tangled-adjacent shipwreck theory. "It feels like someone is really reaching into Lost territory or something... There is no connection, as far as I know, but I don't think there's any connection, no. But sure, people can imagine what they will all day, that's their prerogative."
Moore has a good point — Disney films are known for their Easter eggs, and they don't signify larger connections between the movies. Sometimes, a character's appearance in a later animated film is just a nod to the company's legacy. The Frozen question wasn't the only time Moore gave a side-eye to Disney crossovers, either. When TVLine asked which other Disney princess she thought Rapunzel would like to "hang out" with, Moore instead suggested Tangled: The Series could introduce new characters within the realm of Corona.
But does Moore just not like fan theories in the first place? She's shot down some of the more wild This Is Us theories out there, saying the idea that Rebecca helped plan Jack's death was "crazy." (Although, to be fair, that is a pretty ridiculous one.) Check out the interview below.
