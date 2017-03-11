Eagle-eyed Disney fans know that just about every feature flick from the studio contains secret Easter Eggs. It's a tale as old as time that animators would add Secret Mickeys into movies. After all, it's pretty easy to hide three circles arranged just so in the background.
Times have changed, though, and as Cosmopolitan reported, clever animators are adding more than that famous mouse. Thanks to Oh My Disney you can now see them all in one place.
The official Disney blog released a video that compiled a slew of these Easter Eggs that connect each of your favorite movies. Some are easy to spot, others are definitely not. Many are obvious shoutouts to Disney classics, while others are deep cuts.
During the Tarzan musical number "Trashin' the Camp," you can easily spot Mrs. Potts and Chip from Beauty & the Beast. (Fun fact: the Tarzan soundtrack features a remix of this song with *NYSNC.) Did you notice, though, that Mulan's pup, Little Brother, also had a cameo in that movie?
The Beast himself makes an appearance in Aladdin as a tiny figurine in the Sultan's precipitous stack of animal figurines. During one of Genie's jokes, he pulls out a crab that looks a whole like The Little Mermaid's Sebastian.
These Easter Eggs aren't only in old school Disney flicks, though. Flounder, Ariel's lovable fish pal, has a cameo in Moana, as does Sven, the reindeer from Frozen.
It's as if all your favorite characters just pop over to visit each other. It almost makes you wonder if every Disney movie exists in some shared universe. Pretty trippy, right?
