The Hunt Is On For A Wedding Dress That Got Accidentally Donated to Goodwill

On Tuesday, Gelbert posted on Facebook about the well-intentioned mishap, with a shot of herself in the MIA gown, which she and her husband are still paying off, she noted. "I’m so, so, so upset and posting this in hopes whomever bought it might see this," she wrote in her post. (Thus far, the post has been shared over 31,000 times and liked 2,100 times.) She posted again on Thursday, noting that people have reached out with their own cherished dresses in an effort to reconnect Gelbert with hers. "I’ve had two really kind amazing ladies offer to donate their dress [sic] to the person who has mine in exchange for it. How amazing is that?!" So kind!” she wrote