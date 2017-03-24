The Hunt Is On For A Wedding Dress That Got Accidentally Donated to Goodwill

A wedding dress definitely ranks way up there among "items you absolutely do not want to misplace." It might even be at the very top of the list. For Natalie Gelbert of Durham, N.C., that nightmarish scenario became reality: Her husband accidentally donated her wedding gown to Goodwill. The dress, which Gelbert bought for $1,000 and wore for her October 2015 nuptials, was snapped up by a very lucky Goodwill customer for merely $25. (Yes, the same price as, say, a checked bag on a flight.)