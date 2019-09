Of course, those rumors maaaay have a little something to do with the very awkward "public reach" that the Dancing With the Stars cameras recorded. In a clip, Bolton seemingly grabs (without looking) for Burgess' nether regions, and she quickly pushes his hand away. Burgess was quick to tweet that the incident was totally unintentional and "straight up innocent," but the move did make some fans think that these partners were a little more comfortable than they initially let on. So, are they dating in real life? According to Burgess, the answer is... nah. Burgess told ET Online that she's just friends with her DWTS partner.