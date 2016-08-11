These Celebrity Pairs Have Insanely Good On-Screen Chemistry

Chemistry! It’s not just that science class we painfully stumbled with in high school. It’s also that indescribable spark between two people that — when it’s the right two people — you can actually feel through a screen. That’s why some co-stars are coupled up time and time again (and what a Joy to see you reunited, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper). Even when they’re playing different characters, there’s just no denying the chemistry between them.
Take, for example, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. They made us laugh, cry, and root for them as a modern-day couple in Crazy, Stupid, Love. Then, they sizzled in 1949 L.A. as a star-crossed gangster’s girlfriend and the police officer tasked with taking said thug down in Gangster Squad.
The countdown is officially ON until we see Gosling and Stone crackling opposite one another, once again, on the silver screen. Still, we need to get our jollies somehow. In the meantime, enjoy this compilation of stars throughout the ages whose on-screen chemistry is undeniable. In some cases, it even translated into off-screen relationships or subsequent on-screen pairings. Hubba hubba.
