In between her busy press tour for Tangled’s animated series reboot and the finale of This Is Us , Moore is keeping up with an admirable skin-care regimen. Makes sense, as her schedule means a lot of traveling — which is never easy on skin. Whenever our complexions feel dull, dehydrated, or are edging on the side of a major breakout, we turn to a rejuvenating mask to nip whatever skin woe we're facing in the bud. But we’re not alone — Mandy Moore does the same exact thing. And just like us, it doesn't always go to plan.